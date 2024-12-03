Young engineers urged to play key role in technological development

Swabi - Speakers at the three-day concluding ceremony of the National Design, Build, and Fly Competition (NDBFC) emphasised that young engineers should play a key role in the technological development of the country and showcase their innovative skills.

A press release issued on Monday stated that the competition was held at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and was organized by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, GIK Institute chapter. Sponsored by the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Career Program of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the event is the premier competition in Pakistan where aviation enthusiasts demonstrate their skills and innovations in the field of aerospace.

A total of 25 teams from universities and institutions across Pakistan participated, showcasing their expertise and technological skills in aviation technology. Experts from the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board (PACB) Kamra were invited to evaluate and assess the competition, bringing a wealth of experience to the event.

Dr Liaqat Ullah Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Product Director of the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), was the chief guest at the prize-awarding ceremony. In his speech, he commended the efforts of Pakistan’s youth and encouraged them to showcase their technical innovations by collaborating with organizations such as NASTP, the National Aerospace City in Kamra, and other national and international platforms.

The Guest of Honour, Prof Dr Masroor Ikram, Former Director of Academics and Incharge of the STEM Programme at the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), also graced the occasion with his speech.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute, expressed his full support for strengthening academia-industry linkages and assured the chief guest of the GIK Institute faculty’s commitment to providing research and development expertise to national organisations.