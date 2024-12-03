YPF focuses on legislative collaboration, youth empowerment

ISLAMABAD - Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), has said that collaboration between legislative assemblies ensures they learn from each other’s successes and overcome challenges collectively.

This was stated during the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) meeting on Monday. The YPF delegation, comprising board members, legislators, and secretariat members from the National Assembly, included Mir Jamal Khan Raisani (General Secretary YPF), Muhammad Iqbal Khan (Information Secretary YPF), Barrister Aqeel Malik, Danyal Chaudhary, Raja Osama Sarwar, Saad Waseem Sheikh, Kiran Imran Dar, Akhtar Bibi, Shaista Khan, Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, Ali Jan Mazari, Salahuddin Junejo, Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani, Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan, Muhammad Saad Ullah, Usman Ali, and key officers from the National Assembly Secretariat, including Special Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Advisor Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq, and Director General Media Zafar Sultan Khan.

Syeda Nosheen emphasized that YPF is a dynamic platform for young legislators to exchange ideas, collaborate on policies, and advocate for youth involvement in the democratic process. She stated that YPF is committed to empowering young lawmakers to address key issues such as disinformation and governance reform while promoting inclusivity in politics.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah praised YPF’s efforts to engage young parliamentarians and highlighted the importance of such platforms in strengthening ties between provincial and federal legislatures. He assured support for initiatives focused on legislative cooperation and combating societal challenges like disinformation.

The YPF delegation also visited the old and new Sindh Assembly buildings, gaining insights into their operations, history, and contributions to Pakistan’s democracy. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to legislative excellence, inter-provincial unity, and youth empowerment as drivers of positive change.