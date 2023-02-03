Share:

BAJAUR - More than 500 teams of different games across the district were participating in Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 officially commenced at Bajaur Sports Complex in Khar on Thursday.

Large number of sports fans, elders, political and social activists and youths attended the inauguration ceremony of the Sports festival which was co-organized by the district administration, the Frontier Corps (North), and security forces.

The festival’s players and athletes marched along with their individual teams’ flags and banners in the colourful opening ceremony. Children from different schools also presented various dramas and national songs which got great appreciation from the spectators while a lot of local singers and artists performed as well, making the occasion more colourful.

According to the organisers, in addition to cricket, football, volleyball, and basketball, a number of traditional games will be featured in the festival, in which players from Khyber, Mohmand, and Dir districts will participate. Those present appreciated the sporting event and praised the district administration and Frontier Corps North for organising it.

The Pakistan Sports Festival, which was slated to take place in the tribal regions of Bajaur, Mohmand, and Khyber, will be extended till March 23.