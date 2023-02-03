Share:

LAHORE - The 6th Commissioner Karachi Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament will start from February 13 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh. The event is being organized with the permission of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), under the auspices of Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club. In addition to Brig Rashid Ali Malik Basketball Service Award, cash and valuable prizes will be given in the tournament.

The teams wishing to participate in the girls tournament should contact Zaima Khatun at 03322350525 and for the boys tournament at 03351215717, Ghulam Muhammad Khan on these numbers by February 10. The draws for the tournament will be drawn on February 11.