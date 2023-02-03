Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Thursday promoted eight PAF officers to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

The promoted Air Officers include Air Vice Marshal Imran Qadir, Air Vice Marshal Ghazanfar Latif, Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan, Air Vice Marshal Nauman Waheed, Air Vice Marshal Mehr Yar Saqib Niazi, Air Vice Marshal Abuzar Khan, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Asif Aslam and Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Shabbir, said a press release issued by the media wing of Pakistan Air Force.

Air Vice Marshal Imran Qadir was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1992 and received the coveted Sword of Honour. During his career, he has served as Chief Test Pilot of JF-17 program, commanded an Operational Conversion Unit, Support Wing and served as Commandant Combat Support, PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek. He is currently holding the prestigious office of Advisor to Chief of the Air Staff for Operations, Audit and Evaluation Cell at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Ghazanfar Latif was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1993. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Safety) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Basalat. Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1993. He has served as Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff and Senior Air Staff Officer at Regional Air Command. The Air Officer is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Nauman Waheed was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1993. During his career, he has commanded a Support Wing, a Fighter Squadron and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Research & Analysis) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Mehr Yar Saqib Niazi was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1992. During his illustrious career, he commanded Engineering Wing of an Operational Base, served as Director Weapon System Management (JF-17), Managing Director (Mirage Rebuild Factory) and Commandant (Tech) at PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek. He also rendered services as Advisor to General Security Aviation Command at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He is also recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Air Vice Marshal Abuzar Khan was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1992. During his career, he has commanded an Engineering Wing, has served as Director Weapon System Management (Trainer) and Project Director as well as Managing Director at Aircraft Rebuild Factory. He holds Master degrees in Strategic Studies and War Studies. The Air Officer is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Asif Aslam was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1992. During his career, he has commanded an Air Engineering Depot, has served as Director Weapons (Research and Development) at Air Weapons Complex and Director Missile and Ground Armament at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Shabbir was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992. During his career, he commanded School of Aeronautics and an Engineering Wing