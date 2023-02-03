Share:

Rawalpindi - The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled 11 bids to smuggle 7,203 wheat flour and 28,765 tons wheat, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with naseerabad police in potohar division conducted raids and rounded up the accused namely Samiullah, Khalid, Naveed, Javed and Usama on recovery of 1,955 wheat flour bags while Saddar wah police held Umar with 2,500 flour bags. Taxila police also rounded up Ghulam Zameer for carrying 98 flour bags.