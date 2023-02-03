Share:

NEW YORK - Alyssa Milano privately apologised to Britney Spears for tweeting about her well-being. As reported by TMZ, the Charmed alum contacted the Toxic hitmaker after she slammed her over her tweet calling it a “form of bullying.” Milano privately apologized to her and also “expressed support” to the Princess of Pop in her message, sources told the publication.

This comes after Spears called out Milano in her Instagram story with a screenshot of her tweet posted last year telling people to go check on the singer. “Someone please go check on Britney Spears’ last month,” the tweet read. Reacting to it, Spears wrote, “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying”