Islamabad - anti-narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 163 drug-filled capsules, and 610 grams of narcotics and arrested four drug pushers, said an ANF spokesman. in two operations at islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 80 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a dubaibound passenger, resident of waziristan, and 52 hashish and 31 ice drug-filled capsules from the possession of a doha-bound passenger, resident of Mardan. in an operation conducted near a university in Islamabad, ANF recovered 510 grams of hashish from the possession of a drug peddler resident of islamabad allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students.