Meeting of Apex Committee will be held in Peshawar today to consider steps to eradicate terrorism and upgrade the Counter-Terrorism Department and police in wake of the recent terrorist incident in the provincial capital.

All stakeholders including Rangers and officers of the intelligence institutions will attend the committee's meeting at the Governor House in Peshawar.

Prime Minister has also invited two representatives of the PTI to the apex committee meeting and the invitation in this regard has been conveyed by federal minister Ayaz Sadiq.

The minister requested the PTI leaders to inform about the two nominated representatives of the party for the apex committee meeting.