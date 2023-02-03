Share:

ATTOCK - police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in the murder of a 10-yearold boy. according to details, ahmad ali Khan, son of Khudadad Khan, resident of Mangyal, Tehsil Fateh Jang, district attock, submitted a written application at new airport police station that he was a resident of Mangyal and a servant of Jamia Masjid ali al-Murtaza. On 20.01.2023, he went to dhok paracha district islamabad with his son Jibran for donations.

In the evening, when he returned home, he found that his younger son Sufyan had gone out to play in the evening but did not return. in the morning, he came to know that the body of his son Sufyan was lying in Malik Jahangir’s field.

An unknown accused had strangulated his son Sufiyan to death. district police Officer Attak Fazal Hamid noticed the incident and deputed DSP Fateh Jang Raja Fayazul Haq, SHO new airport iram Khanum, in-charge HIU Circle Fateh Jang Inspector Mohammad Javed and tasked them to trace the unknown accused and bring him to justice.