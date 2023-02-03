Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister of Auqaf Barrister Azfar Ali along with his son Syed Babar Ali Nasir visited Darbar Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman here on Thursday. On this occasion, Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and other officers welcomed the minister.

The Auqaf minister was briefed by other officers about the development works at the Darbar. Caretaker Auqaf Minister Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir said in his address that Darbar Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman had an important place all over the world. Pilgrims and devotees from all over the world attend this Astana of droves.