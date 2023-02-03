Share:

QUETTA - Like other parts of the country ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ would also be observed across the Balochistan province in a befitting manner to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to highlight the atrocities of the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The rallies and seminars, functions and debates would be organized by the government of Balochistan, district administrations, political parties, religious organizations, Balochistan’s prominent tribes and civil society in different parts of the province. Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said in a tweet that ‘Kashmir Day’ would be celebrated with enthusiasm in all parts of Balochistan on February 5, to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. “Like every year we will organize Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5. Rallies, functions, debates and other activities will be organised in almost 100 tehsil headquarters,” he added.