Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Thursday the Lahore police had beefed up security, particularly at sensitive installations including police stations and offices, foreign consulates and other important places in the provincial capital.

He was presiding over a meeting at Capital City Police Headquarters to review the overall situation of law and order, security and crime control. He informed the police officers about his priorities. After completion of the posting process of senior police officers including superintendents of police (SPs) and sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), he gave his team targets regarding crime control and service delivery.

Kamyana ordered for speeding up crackdown on criminals and anti-state elements. The CCPO Lahore said that in the present security situation, maintenance of peace and security was the biggest challenge. He warned that negligence or lethargy in implementation of security standard operating procedures (SOPs) would not be tolerated. The police officers should revisit and evaluate the security arrangements at police stations, police offices, sensitive places, installations and private institutions under the Security of Vulnerable Establishment Ordinance. He ordered an indiscriminate action for not deploying security guards at private and commercial establishments.

He ordered for installing stricter checking mechanism at the entry and exit points of the city.

The CCPO ordered to ensure 100 per cent attendance of employees at the police stations and offices. He ordered for ensuring immediate registration of FIRs [First information reports] in the incidents of crimes against property, carrying out investigation on merit and timely conviction by courts to provide justice to the aggrieved parties.

“The SDPOs have to play a key role in maintenance of law and order, security, crime control and investigation matters. Therefore, they should be proactive and play their role as the team leaders,” the CCPO Lahore said. “The pendency in cases under investigation was an important issue for which the SPs and SDPOs should sit with the investigating officers and complete the challans at the earliest,” he stressed.

The CCPO Lahore declared it mandatory for SPs to immediately reach the scene of violent crimes including dacoity, murder, double or triple murder, molestation of women and children. He said that the police officers should remain in touch with the citizens and respond promptly as these were the basic requirements of good policing. The CCPO directed police officers to ensure personal handling and redress of complaints received from the chief minister’s office, IGP Punjab and CCPO offices.