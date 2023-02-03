Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts while cloudy in upper parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Light rain with light snowfall is expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and Gilgit Baltistan while light rain and drizzle likely in Pothohar region.

Fog is likely to occur at isolated places of south Punjab.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad six degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi eleven, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad nine, Quetta seven, Gilgit five and Murree one degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy and chances of light rain with light snow weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while cold and partly cloudy weather in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla zero degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus nine, Anantnag and Shopian one degree centigrade.