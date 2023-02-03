Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Special Committee on Balochistan on Thursday decided to frame Terms of Reference (TORs), prepare a list of most pressing issues for their early resolution.

Initially, the committee agreed to take up the issues of non-provision of gas to local residents in certain areas of Balochistan, rehabilitation of flood-affected people, repatriation of IDPs, illegal occupation of land by oil and gas companies and fixation of job quotas.

The committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of the Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf at the Parliament House, to address the pressing issues faced by the Balochistan province and work towards their resolution.

Besides the committee members discussed various initiatives and plans to improve the standard of living, provide basic necessities, and create job opportunities for the residents of Balochistan.

The committee also stressed the importance of involving all stakeholders in the decision-making process to ensure that their perspectives and concerns are taken into account.

The members expressed their commitment to work towards finding practical solutions that are in the best interest of the people of Balochistan. The Speaker expressed his satisfaction with the proceedings of the meeting and emphasised the need for continued cooperation and collaboration among the members to achieve the desired outcomes. He thanked the members for their participation and commitment towards finding solutions to the challenges faced by the province.

Besides Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (Federal Minister for Economic Affairs), Asad Mehmood ( Federal Minister for Communications), Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari (Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination), Nawabzada Shazain Bugti (Federal Minister for Narcotics Control), Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar (Federal Minister for Law & Justice), Noor Alam Khan (Chairman PAC) attended the meeting. MNAs who attended the meeting included Khalid Hussain Magsi, Usama Qadri, Muhammad Junaid, Anwar Chaudhry, Prof Dr Shahnaz Baloch. Moreover Zia Lango (Home Minister Balochistan), Nawabzada Mir Gohram Khan Bugti (Advisor Labour & Manpower, government of Balochistan) and government functionaries from the federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting.