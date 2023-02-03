Share:

ISLAMABAD - The cops of capital city police have been briefed to impart security duty of courts including Islamabad High Court more effectively and to be ready to deal with any untoward incident, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, security personnel deputed at Islamabad High Court security duty were briefed to perform effective duties and be ready to deal with any untoward incident in a timely manner, he said.

He said that SP SPG briefed Islamabad capital police personnel who were deputed on Islamabad High Court security duty.

The security personnel were briefed and directed to be ready to deal with any untoward incident in a timely manner. Officials should remain alert during duty and keep a close watch on suspicious vehicles and individuals, he added.

He directed the officials to be ready at all times and gave a briefing on tightening the checking of pedestrians, ensuring bulletproof jackets during the duty, he further directed the lady police staff deputed on scanner machine to check the goods in a better way and the officials engaged in CCTV camera monitoring to remain alert and take immediate action on suspicious activity.

He said that instructions have been issued to all officers to make security more effective at entry and exit points of court and to brief the staff and check all the duty points themselves. All the personnel on duty should be sent with full kits, protecting the life and property of the citizens is the utmost priority of Islamabad capital police, he maintained.