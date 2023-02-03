Share:

HYDERABAD- A local court granted 14-day judicial remand of an accused arrested in a blasphemy case. The Hali Road Police had arrested a man accused of committing blasphemy by allegedly uttering contemptuous words about Hazrat Ali (R A), the fourth Caliph of Islam. The police presented the accused before the judicial magistrate who sent him to central jail on 14-day judicial remand. Advocate Suleman Sarwari prosecuted the blasphemy case registered against the accused.