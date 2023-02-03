Share:

GHALANAI - District Police Officer (DPO) Mohmand Abd-ur-Rasheed while briefing local journalists on the current situation in his office on Thursday, stated that they should have revamped and revived their human resource capability, infrastructure, and police moral coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

He stated that the Mohmand Rifles and the Pakistan Army are assisting us and have trained the police officers in the districts. “We interact with Mohmand police as well as other areas of police because we need to keep the ideal high.

DPO stated that we are experiencing additional issues and trying to figure out how to improve Mohmand police with our limited resources. The heavy guns, such as rocket launchers, are the most deficient in every field, as most of our checkpoints were destroyed during militancy.