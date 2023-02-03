Share:

Does the law have any value in Pakistan? No, it does not because the lawlessness prevailing in the area of Scheme Mor Lahore is evidence of that. Beneath the orange train station, there is a den of drug addicts taking drugs in front of the whole society and no one is there to question them.

The addicts of narcotics get together and also run gambling dens. They are the cause of serious threats to people because they often become beggars to extract money. The place where they gathered all day and night is the main center that afterward connects to various areas like Iqbal Town, Samanabad, and Sabzazar. Moreover, students, teachers, and other professionals use the facility of the orange train to reach their destinations.

Ladies cannot move freely because they are afraid of such bad characters. People living in the vicinity are passing their days under threat and terror due to these scoundrels. Even they are not afraid of the traffic police and openly indulge in the act.

It is high time government pays heed to this serious issue otherwise many other innocent people will become part of these filthy acts, and society will be further polluted. Strict actions must be taken and higher officials should personally look into the matter to stop such antisocial activities not only in this area but all over Pakistan.

AINEE MUNIR,

Lahore.