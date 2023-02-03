Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will decide the exact time frame for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP).

Rana Sanaullah said the provincial assemblies in Punjab and KP were dissolved by PTI and elections would be conducted there as per the schedule and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will issue a schedule in this regard. He said that PML-N would fully participate in the elections.

Speaking on the arrest of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, he said no one is above the law and all legal formalities were completed before action was taken against him. "We are not believing in political victimization," he said.

Talking about the recent wave of terrorism in Peshawar, the minister said that the government was taking all necessary steps to control terrorism and for this, the police and security teams had achieved progress.