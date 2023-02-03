Share:

ISLAMABAD - A fatal accident occurred between a bus and a trailer truck near Kallar Kahar on Thursday during which the driver of the bus died on the spot while five passengers sustained minor injuries. According to the Motorway Police, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver.

The Motorway Police arrived quickly on the scene and initiated rescue operations. The injured individuals were transferred to the Kallar Kahar Trauma Center for medical attention

. The bus was en route from Islamabad to Faisalabad. “An investigation is ongoing, and further legal action is being taken in connection with the incident,” the Motorway Police said adding that it is making efforts to raise awareness and prevent accidents by conducting daily briefings and spreading road safety information.