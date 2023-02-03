Share:

ISLAMABAD - Gilgit-Baltistan Council, Islamabad is facing a potential shortfall of Rs151.636 million in the budgetary allocation for the current fiscal year.

The federal government released Rs459.571 million till December 2022 and total expenditure till aforementioned date was around Rs455.264 million. The Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan was held here at Parliament House on Thursday with Senator Prof Sajid Mir in the chair. The Senate body deliberated on budgetary utilisation of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the first six months of current fiscal year, 2022-2023. The officials informed the committee that the total budget of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for the year 2022-23 is around Rs1142.168 million which includes Rs186.143 million for Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Rs260.000 million for Refugees Management Cell, Rs24.954 million for Directorate of Health Services (AK), Rs4.432 million for J&K Refugees Rehabilitation Organisation and Rs666.639 million for Gilgit-Baltistan Council Secretariat Islamabad.

Discussing the matter of Azad Kashmir properties located in different parts of country. The committee decided to form a sub-committee to probe the matter as chairman committee opined that these properties should be handed over to Azad Kashmir government so that they will be able to get benefit from it.

The committee was also briefed about the preparations with respect to Kashmir Solidarity Day which is celebrated every year on 5th of February. Zahoor Ahmed, Secretary for Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan apprised the committee that the government has aimed to disseminate Pakistan message on Kashmir Solidarity Day worldwide and support from Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also been sought in this regard. Among other activities, the ministry has organised three days cultural festival with the collaboration of National Council of Arts to exhibit the culture and traditions of Azad Jammu Kashmir and a walk from the Foreign Office to D-Chowk will also be held to mark solidarity with people of Azad Kashmir.

The chairman committee congratulated the ministry on their efforts in highlighting the Kashmir cause and reiterated that no stone shall left unturned in self-determination struggle of Kashmiri people. The meeting was attended by Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, Senator Kamran Michael, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Additional Secretary for Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Zahoor Ahmed, and other senior officers of the concerned departments.