HYDERABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Government College University Hyderabad for MPhil programs. According to the spokesperson of Government College University, the issuance of NOC for MPhil program is another honor for the university. The Higher Education Commission has uploaded on its official web and published a list of the universities in newspapers that have been approved for MPhil programs for the information of students. The GC University fulfills all the requirements of the HEC and the it will soon announce the admissions for MPhil program, the spokesperson added.