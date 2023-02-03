Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to improve the animal disease surveillance system, the government of Pakistan has initiated a project under Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP).

The programme was initiated with the collaboration of Ministry of National Food Security & Research, Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to improve the animal disease surveillance system and establish a real-time animal disease reporting system in Pakistan. This was announced in a two-day workshop held at a local hotel.

In his welcome address, Dr M Akram, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Ministry of National Food Security and Research government of Pakistan (MoNFSR), hoped that the feasibility study will be completed in the next six to nine months to establish animal diseases surveillance system in Pakistan.

“Livestock has a huge potential but we only earn $350 million annually in exports,” he said, adding that there was a need to enhance productivity of livestock Dr Akram further said that along with the disease surveillance system, regulatory framework is equally important. The ministry has developed a draft National Animal Health Act in accordance with the World Health Organisation guidelines. It will be presented to the workshop participants for review. Their recommendations will be incorporated in the final draft. Later, it will be moved towards legislation. Upon approval, it will be the first document related to animal health at national level.

Dr M Afzal said that the project aims at improvement of animal disease surveillance in Pakistan. “Under the project we want to assess the current surveillance system through a tool, Surveillance Evaluation Tool (SET) that is already in use by many countries in the world,” he said.

In his concluding remarks, Capt (Retd) M Asif, Additional Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, said that the purpose of the workshop was to know the current animal surveillance system presently working in different provinces.