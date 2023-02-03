Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is working to diversify energy mix by focusing on the development of indigenous sources of power generation such as hydropower, coal and solar.

In his tweets today, he said locally produced electricity will help reduce fuel import, bring down tariff and thus provide relief to the common man.

Alluding to the 7th nuclear power plant of Pakistan inaugurated by him yesterday in Karachi, he said with the induction of K-3, the total nuclear power generation capacity has reached 3600 megawatt. The K-3 project has added a total of 1100 MW electricity to the national grid.