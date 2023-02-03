Share:

KARACHI-GTR Tyre has sponsored the team of Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming Pakistan Super League season 8th. Peshawar Zalmi under the sponsorship will use the logo of GTR. A ceremony to mark the partnership is to be held soon. Chief Executive GTR Hussain Kuli Khan said that the sponsorship is to highlight GTR Manifesto ‘The Generation of Achievers’.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership. This partnership will reflect the unique journey of both the team and the company,” he said. He added that GTR has been the partners of so many young achievers and this partnership is to create the same winning spirit for the achievers of Peshawar Zalmi.