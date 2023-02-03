Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over destruction of economy and resurgence of terrorism in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier reiterated that he would not recognise the “Imported Govt” installed through conspiracy and horse trading.

“How can Shehbab Sharif be so shameless given his govt's destruction in 10 mths [months] of our economy & democracy with brazen fascism, end of fundamental rights & rule of law; & allowing terrorism to spread under its watch,” he wrote.

The PTI chief also shared a postcard detailing the actions taken by the PDM government against party leaders and supporters, including journalists.

It said renowned journalist Arshad Sharif was killed and PTI leaders – Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati – were tortured in jails during the ten months of the fascist government.