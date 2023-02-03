Share:

LAHORE - Newly posted Secretary Information and Culture Department Punjab Ali Nawaz Malik and Director General Public Relations Rubina Afzal called on caretaker Minister Information and Culture Amir Mir at his office on Thursday. The minister directed them to take steps to resolve the problems faced by the journalist community on a priority basis. He emphasized mobilizing the DGPR office and taking steps to increase its organisational efficiency to ensure better projection. The minister asserted that transparency in the DGPR affairs should be ensured at all costs and made it clear that any form of corruption or dereliction of duty would not be tolerated. The minister asked the secretary I&C department to resolve the problems of the journalist colony and added that urgent measures should be taken against encroachments and illegal occupants so that the plots given to journalists by the government could be retrieved and handed over to their rightful owners. Amir Mir informed that bus service would also be started soon from Harbanspura’s journalist colony so that the best travel facility could be provided to journalists living there. He also directed to improve the sanitation, security and other facilities in the journalist colony.