Share:

Pakistan was termed the fastest-growing app market in the world, according to a recent report. The market figure, 35.4 percent, was three times more than China’s and other international competitors. This figure reflects app downloads and local app publishing.

This is not the first time that IT freelancers have shown the potential for policy attention and investment. In FY 22, they attracted around $400 million in export remittances. The market also services foreign clients and the sector’s importance is compounded by its population, which is estimated to be around three million. Pakistan is also among the top five freelance services country.

This new figure is thus a promising sign of the greater untapped potential in the freelance IT sector. With Google also opening a liaison office in Karachi, we are consistently proving to be a promising client and skills base. Additionally, while a national freelancing policy is being drafted to facilitate the market and build its capacity, there is always more to be done in terms of maximising software development revenue through government support.

To truly become a major player in the technology industry, we must trust and focus on technology and software startups. They present innovative solutions to drive economic growth and strengthen the digital landscape. One of the major ways to do this is to address challenges such as limited internet penetration, access to credit, unreliable payment systems, and restricted digital infrastructure.

Our current economic crisis also shows that addressing our issues will require more than just market correction and one-dimensional solutions. The IT sector shows a newer and thriving market that could work to supplement the economic challenge. The Data Protection Bill 2021 is a good start toward improving the IT and digital ecosystem but policy continuity and relentless commitment are key. Academia-Industry linkage is also a potential area for the development of IT skills.