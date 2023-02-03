Share:

ISLAMABAD - President PML-N and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Jaffar Khan Mandokhail as President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had nominated Jaffar Khan Mandokhail as the president of PML-N Balochistan in consultation with the party. Meanwhile, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday. The President PML-N expressed hope that Jaffar Khan Mandokhail would organize the party in a better way in the