PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) would stage a peace march in the provincial capital on February 8, stated JI amir Sirajul Haq here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, the JI chief appealed to the people of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure their participation in the march.

The rulers, he said, failed to protect the life and property of innocent people as the bomb blast in a sensitive and high security zone of Peshawar raised serious questions in their capability to tackle the threat of terror.

“I will lead the march in which thousands of people will participate,” he said, demanding the rulers accept their incompetence and resign.

Had such incident happened in any European country, the president and the prime minister would have resigned, he said. But, he added, the provincial and federal governments were not willing to admit their failure except from issuing the routine statements.

Siraj said the PDM government was the continuation of the PTI. Their policies, he added, led to the collapse of economy and created serious security problem in the country. He said the PTI’s 10-year rule in KP was an episode of bad-governance and corruption. The former ruling party, he said, had not taken any step for the development and peace in the province.

The JI chief said the frustration of people had reached its peak and they were no longer ready to listen to the hollow claims and lies of the ruling elite of three parties.

He said people wanted a real change and that only the JI had the capacity to give it to them. He said the JI would bring a change by introducing a system based on Quran and Sunnah in the country.

He announced that the JI would also hold three-day march against inflation from February 10.