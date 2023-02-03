Share:

KARACHI-A woman slapped a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for ‘stopping her car’ at a traffic section near PIDC, Karachi. Traffic police operations are ongoing in Karachi against vehicles with colored glasses and fancy numbers. According to details, the incident took place at a traffic section near Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) in Karachi, where a traffic police officer stopped a car for ‘having fancy number plates and tinted glasses’. In a video, the woman can be seen pushing and shoving the officer who was busy in clearing the traffic near Movenpick Hotel. The woman even pushed him against a bus as she attempts to get her car out of the jam. When the officer resists and tries to stop the car, she slapped him.