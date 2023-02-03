Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan would organize a three-day cultural festival here from February 3-5 to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Director General PNCA Ayub Jamali while talking to APP said, “The event will include speeches, tableaus, Mili Naghmay, puppet show, painting and photography exhibition, stage play, folk performances, music and songs of solidarity to highlight Kashmir issue through soft expressions of art and crafts and engage the youth in healthy activities to promote Kashmiri cultural heritage and to highlight problems faced by Kashmiris.”

The activities have been arranged to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Indian Occupied Kashmir through purely a cultural perspective.