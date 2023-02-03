Share:

PESHAWAR - On Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) will perform a stage production named “Haan Main Kashmir Hoon” in Nishtar Hall in conjunction with Green Sky to express solidarity with people enduring persecution in the occupied valley of Kashmir.

The play was written by Naeem Iqbal Kohati and directed by Khalid Khattak, and it centred on the Kashmiri freedom movement, their battle for self-determination, and informing the world about the Indian army’s brutality in torturing and killing innocent people in Kashmir.

The story revolves around five characters played by senior drama and stage film artists Batin Farooqi, Sohail Asad, Samina Sahar, Irum Sahar and Khalid Khattak. The cast also included Tahir Qureshi, Asif Sehezad, Harish Chandar, Tehsin Javed, Saleem Shoq and Hassan Munir.

Bakhtiar Khan, Director General of the KPCTA, will be the event’s chief guest. The show will be organised by the culture and tourism authority as part of its resolve to raise a voice for the Kashmiri people who are resisting the brutalities of the Indian army with fortitude and tolerance.

This production would also feature local actors and actresses to help the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) revitalise theatre, drama, and stage plays.