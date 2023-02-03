Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of the BDS Third Professional Annual Examination 2022. According to the gazette, 102 candidates were registered and appeared in the papers of which 85 students declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 83.33 percent. It showed that Absar-ur-Rahman son of Fazal Ur Rahman, seat number 228001, and a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, secured 578 marks out of a total of 800 marks and clinched overall first position. The gazette also showed that Muqqudas Iqbal Awan daughter of Muhammad Iqbal Awan, seat number 228057.