Pakistan Peoples Party spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi said on Friday unanimous decision to establish peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been taken in the presence of representatives of all security forces in the apex committee.

Speaking to the media, he said talk would be held with India so that its soil was not used against Pakistan and all points of the apex committee would be raised in the All Parties Conference (APC) to be held on February 7, 2023.

Mr Kundi mentioned that the country was to launch another war against terrorism. He added Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was not serious on the issue of terrorism.

The PPP stalwart urged the leadership of PTI to participate in the APC while mentioning in case of lack of presence, the people would get an idea on which side the PTI was.