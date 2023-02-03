Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq on Thursday formed a larger bench to hear a petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for concealing information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan. The IHC resumed hearing on Thursday, filed by a citizen Sajid Mehmood seeking the disqualification of Imran Khan under article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution.

The counsel for Imran Khan, Salman Akram Raja, couldn’t appear before the court due to engagements in the top court. The associate lawyer said that the reply had been submitted to the court on the behalf of Imran Khan.

The chief justice noted that Imran Khan had stated in his reply that he ceased to be a member of Parliament, therefore the court could not proceed against him. He also added that the furnished affidavit [of Imran Khan] against which the case was filed belonged to 2018.