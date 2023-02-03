Share:

LAHORE - Director General of Lahore Development Authority, Aamir Ahmad Khan paid a surprise visit to LDA One Window Cell yesterday. Director General LDA Aamir Ahmed Khan inquired about the issues of the citizens. DG LDA also visited the facilitation cell set up for overseas Pakistanis. On this occasion, DG LDA said that LDA is solving problems of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis. More than 50 services are being provided to citizens under one roof in One Window Cell. DG LDA ordered the director One Window that the unnecessary delay in the issues of the citizens will not be tolerated. The staff posted at One Window Cell should treat every citizen with respect and courtesy and solve their problems on priority basis.