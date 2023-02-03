Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Friday, party supremo Nawaz Sharif always served the nation, as he stabilized the country when it was on the verge of chaos.

While addressing the former members of the Punjab Assembly she said “The past four years, Imran Khan’s tenure was dreadful for the nation as they suffered from inflation, joblessness, and economic downfall.”

She said that the nation is sensible and well-informed and will definitely reject such a leader in the future. The party has given her the responsibility which, alongside the nation, she will use to make the country prosper.

PML-N Punjab President Malik Saif Khokhar, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Mian Marghoob, Hafiz Mian Nauman, Ramzan Saddique Bhatti, Colonel (Rtd.) Tariq, Habib Awan, and Akhtar Hussain Badshah along with other Party MNAs including Abid Raza attended the meeting.

Earlier, while presiding over the social media team meeting in Lahore, the PML-N vice-president said “There is an utter need to sort the conflicting and malicious material from social media as Pakistan’s youth is bright, intelligent and devoted, and can be diverted by the irrelevant material on social sites.”

She addressed the youth of Pakistan by saying that their courage and open-mindedness will be needed in these “dark times”, they need to build the nation.

Maryam lashed out at Imran Khan and said “A mental patient was made to sit at Prime Minister’s (PM) seat for the past four years, he kept lying and used foul language which resulted in arguments and fights between families and friends. The state needs to promote a culture of ethical language and an Islamic way of life.”

The senior PML-N leader added that Nawaz Sharif and PML-N were an embodiment of peace, patience and ethical language. Their motive is to eliminate the division in society and promote unity in the nation.

She further supported the youngsters to fight virtually for their state and its sovereignty on social media platforms, she added, the one who opposes the point of view of someone is not the enemy as they all are working voluntarily and are allowed to express their viewpoints online.

Maryam Nawaz applauded the youth for their role and also invited them to join PML-N’s social media team by using the QR Code.