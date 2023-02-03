Share:

LAHORE - Multan Sultans, one of the franchises of Pakistan Super League, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with Fatima Fertilizer, renewing their partnership for the eighth season of PSL which is due to start on February 13.

The agreement was signed by Haider Azhar, COO of Multan Sultans and Rabel Sadozai, Director of Sales and Marketing at Fatima Fertilizer in the presence of management teams from both sides during a special ceremony held in Lahore. “By supporting Multan Sultans for another season of PSL in 2023, Fatima Fertilizer reiterated its commitment towards making a difference in sports, especially in Pakistan,” said Rabel Sadozai. Haider Azhar, COO of Multan Sultans, said: “It is a great honor for us to have Fatima Fertilizer as our main sponsor for PSL 8 and we are thankful for their trust and constant support which also boosts the morale of our players. We are excited for yet another electrifying season of PSL.”