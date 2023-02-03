Share:

YANGON - Myanmar’s National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) on Wednesday extended the state of emergency in the Southeast Asian country for six more months. According to a statement signed by Acting President U Myint Swe, the emergency period is extended in accordance with the Section 425 of the State Constitution for six months from Feb. 1, 2023, citing that as unusual circumstances are happening in the country, only if the emergency period is extended, will the Commander-in-Chief accomplish his responsibilities. The extension was made with approvals from all NDSC members attending the council’s meeting on Tuesday, the state-run media reported.