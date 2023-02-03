Share:

MARDAN - Two people were killed and one was injured over an old enmity in the limits of Shahbaz Garhi police station on Thursday, according to authorities.

According to the Shahbaz Gahri Police Station, Jehangir Khan, Amrish Khan, Aman Sher residents of Shahbaz Garhi, and Alamgir, Ibrahim Shah residents of Ghari Kapura were returning home after appearing in the court.

According to police, on the approach to Shahbaz Garhi, Abdus Samad, Sabir, Ashfaq, Abbas, Ali Taj, Aleem Said, Rahim Saed, and Yasir residents of Shahbaz Garhi allegedly began fire over an old animosity. As a result, Jehangir Khan and Ibrahim Shah were killed on the scene, while Amrish Khan was seriously injured.

The deceased and injured were taken to the Bala Garhi hospital. On the complaint of injured Amrish Khan, police opened an investigation and filed a case against the offenders.