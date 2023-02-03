Share:

Pakistan army rescue teams on Friday recovered dead body of the remaining student who drowned in Tanda dam.

Rescue and relief operation of Pakistan Army had been underway at Tanda Dam. Pakistan Army troops along with Rescue 1122 and civil administration worked constantly for 72 hours and rescued five students alive from the dam while Pakistan Army engineers and divers of SSG recovered 51 deceased students and teachers from the dam.

The five rescued students had been shifted to Distt Hospital Kohat.