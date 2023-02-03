Share:

Words mean more than what is set down

on paper. It takes the human voice to infuse

them with deeper meaning.

–Maya Angelou

The invention of paper is linked to Cai Lun, a dignitary who was serving the imperial Chinese court and who, in 150 AD, began the process of making sheets of paper from old rags, tree barks and fishing nets. By the sixth century, the Japanese had also immediately learnt the skill and used mulberry bark to make the paper themselves. The Arab world followed suit by 751 AD when the governor-general of the Caliphate of Baghdad saw the Chinese practice and emulated it for themselves through the use of hemp and linen. Europe was the last to embark upon this venture of making paper by the 11 century, and it was considered to be of an inferior quality.