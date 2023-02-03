Share:

In the last ten years or more, the security debates in most countries seem to have been about the expansion of the military and police, mentioning, too, preventive measures, but not doing much to follow up political words with concrete action. In the West, what has grown is the military, and in America and Europe that means NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Each of its 30 member countries is encouraged to spend at least two percent of GDP on defence annually. The world’s military expenditure in 2022 was, according to the SIPRI institute in Sweden, over USD 2000 billion; the US alone spent almost 40 percent of it, and the UK, Germany and France about three percent each; the same as Russia from its own sources. Quietly and unnoticeably, almost as a law of nature, the massive military build-up goes on a day out and day in.

The fact that the US has some 800 military bases in 80 countries around the world is not seen as a problem by many, often even considered a ‘security measure’. Russia has bases in eight countries and China in five. But it is also a fact that their military expenditure has increased, and military presence is not only about military bases, but also about economic dependency and trade ties. Russia’s military expenditure is now high because of its invasion of Ukraine. The West’s provision of weapons and ammunition has led to production increases in the West, and huge profits for some countries. Russia on its side may be overstretching its economic capacity, which is probably also one of the West’s main purposes of a prolonged war, thus reducing Russia to a medium size power and no longer an empire.

In an article manuscript by Fredrik Heffermehl, a Norwegian peace jurist and writer, entitled ‘Det store bildet’ (‘The big picture’) about the Russian war in Ukraine and the West’s provocation and response to it, especially that of the US, he draws attention to President Dwight D. Eisenhower. In 1953, Eisenhower warned against the military lobby trying to influence the US, and NATO, to engage in war rather than peace around the world, in order for the war industry and countries to gain profit. Heffermehl claims that to a major extent that is actually happening in our time. He also says that if US’s military expenditure, including the military bases, were for positive purposes, a force for the good, for peace, development and support of local governments in an effort to create ‘peace dividends’, then we could have accepted much of it. Alas, it is rather to teach countries to ‘succumb to the master’ and the American political ideology and economic system.

These issues and many others, including specific wars and conflicts in many countries around the world, not only in Ukraine, should certainly have given reasons for peace movements to grow and be particularly active and visible at this time. The broad issues of peace should have been at the top of the list by countless organizations. They should have propagated for the reduction of military expenses; now there is an increase in conventional and nuclear weapons, secretly even illegal chemical and biological weapons, and mines. Efforts to develop a culture of peace, including pacifism, should have been highlighted. Naturally, peace organizations talk about these issues, alas but not with a loud voice. The opposite rains in public propaganda.

Schools and civil society organizations should have been very busy and on the ball. They should have questioned if the high military expenses and build-up, as in the West today, is in any way justified, well, they should have gone further and argued against it, instead calling for money to be allocated to social and development issues, in the rich West and in developing countries. The ever-increasing inequality within and between countries should have been at the top of the agenda – as we all must try to have our values and priorities right.

True, there are many active peace organizations and NGOs doing impressive work. In Ukraine, there are hundreds of organizations. As the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded last December, the winners were: Alex Bialiatski of the Centre for Civil Liberties in Belarus; Memorial, a Russian organization founded in 1989; and the Ukrainian organization called Centre for Civil Liberties. In other countries, other organizations kept working, such as the International Peace Bureau (IPB) in Geneva, and a number of other organizations, often working in specific fields, such as the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017. Good work is also done by the United Nations and its sub-organizations, which often and ultimately have peace as their ‘raison d’être’.

Generally, though, I maintain that the visibility of the peace organizations, including the UN, and their impact, is much less than what is required and needed. The multitude of tasks to create a ‘culture of peace’, a term coined by UNESCO many years ago, is far from reach. Today, there seems to be a ‘culture of rearmament’ in the West and beyond. Peace activities are lacking, and in the long run, they are more realistic and important than the prevailing international military thinking, led by NATO and the West. Hence, resources must be allocated to peaceful purposes.

As regards Russia’s and the West’s war in Ukraine, it is essential that peace organizations, politicians, researchers, and all men and women of goodwill sound the alarm and talk about peace. There is no excuse for delaying arguing for peace talks and peace processes to end the senseless and useless war in Ukraine. We must be realistic and logical about what kind of ‘red lines’ the parties set up, knowing, too, that there are forces on both sides that don’t want peace, hence making unrealistic demands on the other.

At a press conference in Moscow with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier this week, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that all conflicts can end peacefully with diplomatic settlements, including this one, which has a negative economic impact on Pakistan and other developing countries.

On the way to peace, we will not see the ideal and best agreements for ending the war in Ukraine. But we have a duty to seek the best results possible; we cannot continue to allow a situation where more than a thousand lives are lost every day, many are injured and others suffer from a lack of food, health services, electricity for cooking and heating, and so on. Let me repeat that it is the responsibility of all of us, indeed the peace organizations and the UN, to mobilize everyone to discuss these issues and seek an end to the war in Ukraine – and to wars and conflicts elsewhere.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the peace movements were more visible than today, when the Vietnam War raged from 1955-1975. We have in recent decades seen many organizations helping the world become a better place for all, indeed women’s organizations, and environmental organizations and movements. They have helped bring the world ahead and the issues they drew attention to have many times become part of mainstream thinking.

Let us do what we can so that we can see similar developments regarding peace issues. Even if we don’t always see concrete results as fast as we wish, it is essential that we have the right values and mindset. That is the beginning and foundation. Children and youth often know that intuitively; we must help them realize their values and teach about these basic issues at home, at school, in the community, and so on. After all, the youth will soon be in charge and let us encourage them to carry the torch of peace, equality and inclusion. They can be better stewards of the world than we in the older generations were.