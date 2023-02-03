Share:

I’m a dweller of Raiwind, Lahore. My father runs a grocery store along with my brother. I too go to the store to lend them a helping hand. Because of this, I’ve realised that there are many irritations that impoverished people go through routinely. I would like to share two of them. The first one is inflation. It is unquestionably true that many countries of the world are now in the grip of inflation but when it comes to Pakistan it becomes extremely severe. The prices of almost all commodities are skyrocketing. Under such grim circumstances, it has become very hard for have-nots to put even two times meal on the table.

A few of them are compelled to go to bed even without food. It’s undoubtedly a very sad sight. The second problem endured by the people is flour shortage. Flour shortage is one of the most common problems in our country. The people are compelled to wait in endless queues for hours and hours just to buy a single bag of flour. A father of six died in a stampede in Mirpurkhas lately while queuing for the commodity. The flour hoarders hoard flour to sell it in black. Their hoarding results in flour shortage. This sort of attitude should be terminated at every cost otherwise the flour shortage is bound to happen.

Our country has almost become a banana state where folks believe that they can do whatever they want to with impunity. I would like to request the authorities concerned to take stringent action against those who are responsible for such happenings in our country. And the government should not only chalk out an effective plan to solve these problems but also make sure of its execution. The government should make sincere efforts to minimize the prices of commodities at every cost to provide relief to those who really deserve it.

AHMAD MALICK,

Lahore.