Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a compensation amount of two million rupees each for the martyr and five-hundred thousand rupees each for the injured of Peshawar blast.

Chairing the apex committee meeting in Peshawar on Friday, he paid glorious tribute to the unmatched sacrifices of security forces and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the war against terrorism.

The Prime Minister said the Police Lines mosque blast is the deadliest incident after the APS incident of 2014.

Shehbaz Sharif said political, social and religious leadership is united for eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, federal Ministers, Chief Ministers of all four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan, AJK Prime Minister and senior officers of police sensitive institutions are present in the meeting.