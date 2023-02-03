Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened All Parties Conference (APC) on 7th of this month to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges.

The APC, having representation from across the political spectrum, will be held in Islamabad and invitations have been extended to all the leading political leaders.

The Prime Minister has also invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to attend the conference.

Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq contacted PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak and conveyed the Prime Minister's invitation.