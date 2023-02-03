Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with families of those who martyred in Peshawar mosque blast as he is addressing a key huddle of the apex committee in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital.

KP caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Punjab interim CM Mohsin Naqvi, officials of intelligence institutions and security official are present in the meeting. The moot has been called to consider steps to eradicate terrorism and upgrade the Counter-Terrorism Department and police in wake of the deadly terrorist attack.

Expressing solidarity with families of the victims of the Jan 30 suicide blast in Peshawar, the premier said every stakeholder should play its role to eradicate the menace of terrorism.