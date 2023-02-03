Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim LeagueNawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said Thursday that her party would clean sweep upcoming elections by defeating political opponents.

She stated this while addressing a news conference along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan. She said that PML-N had fully prepared to contest upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and National Assembly seats.

“PML-N is largest political party of the county which will clean sweep upcoming elections by defeating Imran Khan and his allies,” she said. The PML-N senior vice president said there was no truth in propaganda of political victimisation.

She said that the person should be punished and brought to justice who had committed guilt and crime. “We are not in favour of political victimisation and it is clear that there is no truth in propaganda of political victimisation raised by our political rivals,” she said.

She said that our political rivals had been making false and baseless propaganda that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had some difference with the party’s leadership. “Former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is like that of my brother and he is our companion,” she said, adding that Abbasi was like that member of Sharif family.